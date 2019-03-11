Local

One woman and one man killed in a Parlier two-vehicle crash

By Marilyn Castaneda

March 11, 2019 10:30 PM

Two people died Monday night in a two-vehicle collision near Parlier, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash took place around 8:30 p.m. on Mendocino Avenue about a mile and a half south of Manning Avenue, CHP spokesman Victor Taylor said.

A male driver was traveling north on Mendocino in a Dodge 3500 when he collided with a southbound Dodge Caravan driven by a woman. Both drivers were traveling alone and are believed to have died on impact, Taylor said.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the incident, Taylor said.

Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98

  Comments  