One woman and one man killed in a Parlier two-vehicle crash

Two people died Monday night in a two-vehicle collision near Parlier, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash took place around 8:30 p.m. on Mendocino Avenue about a mile and a half south of Manning Avenue, CHP spokesman Victor Taylor said.
A male driver was traveling north on Mendocino in a Dodge 3500 when he collided with a southbound Dodge Caravan driven by a woman. Both drivers were traveling alone and are believed to have died on impact, Taylor said.
It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the incident, Taylor said.
