There was an earthquake in Yosemite National Park. Did you feel it?

Yosemite National Park endured a 2.1-magnitude earthquake Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake was occurred about two miles northwest of Yosemite Village, just north of El Capitan, at around 3:20 p.m. with a depth of 27.8 kilometers.
Scott Gediman, spokesperson with Yosemite National Park, said he could not feel the quake from his office in Yosemite Valley and had not heard from any visitors about it, either.
