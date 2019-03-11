Local

There was an earthquake in Yosemite National Park. Did you feel it?

By William Ramirez

March 11, 2019 05:34 PM

FILE - El Capitan, left, and the Cathedral Rocks, right, are reflected in the Merced River in Yosemite National Park in late November 2006.
FILE - El Capitan, left, and the Cathedral Rocks, right, are reflected in the Merced River in Yosemite National Park in late November 2006. Renee C. Byer The Sacramento Bee
FILE - El Capitan, left, and the Cathedral Rocks, right, are reflected in the Merced River in Yosemite National Park in late November 2006. Renee C. Byer The Sacramento Bee

Yosemite National Park endured a 2.1-magnitude earthquake Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was occurred about two miles northwest of Yosemite Village, just north of El Capitan, at around 3:20 p.m. with a depth of 27.8 kilometers.

Scott Gediman, spokesperson with Yosemite National Park, said he could not feel the quake from his office in Yosemite Valley and had not heard from any visitors about it, either.

  Comments  