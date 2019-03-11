Search continues for missing Marine in backcountry of Kings Canyon National Park

In this Saturday, March, 9, 2019, photo provided but the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office shows a view of Kearsarge Pass trail area in Inyo National Forest in California’s Southeastern Sierra. Authorities say avalanche debris has been spotted during a search for a missing Marine who failed to return from a backcountry skiing trip through the Sierra Nevada. First Lt. Matthew Kraft began trekking the rugged Sierra High Route on Feb. 23 and was scheduled to complete it Monday or Tuesday near Bridgeport, northeast of Yosemite National Park. (Inyo County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP