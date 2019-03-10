Local

Fresno Street closed at Sierra as FAX bus collides with power, light poles

By Joshua Tehee and

Larry Valenzuela

March 10, 2019 09:11 PM

A section of Fresno Street is closed after a FAX bus crashing into a power pole Sunday night.

The bus was traveling north on Fresno Street just before 7 p.m. when the driver suffered a medical condition and lost control, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The bus collided with a power pole, a light pole and a power box before coming to a stop just north of Sierra Avenue. There were no passengers on board at the time of the crash.

The driver suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, police said.

There were no reported power outages, though PG&E said Fresno Street would be closed for the night as crews repair the damage.

Joshua Tehee

Joshua Tehee covers breaking news, with a focus on entertainment and a heavy emphasis on the Central Valley music scene. You can see him share the area’s top entertainment options Friday mornings on KMPH’s “Great Day.”

