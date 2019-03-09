Woman trapped in Madera shaft that’s 150 feet deep. Firefighters are trying to rescue her

The Madera County Fire Department reports that a woman is trapped in Madera shaft that’s 150 feet deep.
Employees were working in the fields Saturday morning near Raod 24 and Avenue 22 when the shaft opened up beneath her. The woman, whose name has not been released, got trapped, the department said.
Firefighters are on scene, attempted to rescue her. It is unknown if she is injured.
Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98
