Speeding car hits fire hydrant and rolls. Two men critically injured

By Ashleigh Panoo

March 08, 2019 10:27 PM

Ashlan Avenue at Bond Street was closed while police investigated a rollover crash that left two men in critical condition on Friday night, March 8, 2019.
Two men are in critical condition after a rollover crash in central Fresno on Friday night, according to police.

Around 8 p.m., several 911 callers said a single car had hit a fire hydrant on Ashlan Avenue and Bond Street. Firefighters and police responded.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to pry two men in their 20s out of the car. They were conscious but unresponsive before being taken to Community Regional Medical Center, Lt. Bill Dooley said.

The car was speeding eastbound before it hit the hydrant and rolled several times, witnesses told police. It came to rest next to a church on the southeast corner, Dooley said.

The Ashlan and Bond area was closed to traffic while police investigated.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were factors, Dooley said.

