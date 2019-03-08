Speeding car hits fire hydrant and rolls. Two men critically injured

Two men are in critical condition after a rollover crash in central Fresno on Friday night, according to police.
Around 8 p.m., several 911 callers said a single car had hit a fire hydrant on Ashlan Avenue and Bond Street. Firefighters and police responded.
Firefighters used hydraulic tools to pry two men in their 20s out of the car. They were conscious but unresponsive before being taken to Community Regional Medical Center, Lt. Bill Dooley said.
The car was speeding eastbound before it hit the hydrant and rolled several times, witnesses told police. It came to rest next to a church on the southeast corner, Dooley said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
The Ashlan and Bond area was closed to traffic while police investigated.
It is not known if alcohol or drugs were factors, Dooley said.
Comments