Flooding near Friant-Kern Canal forces fire department to evacuate 11 homes

Some residents were evacuated from their homes Friday night after flooding closed a street in east Strathmore.
Tulare County Fire Department Capt. Joanne Bear said Road 234 is closed between Avenue 196 and Avenue 194. She said 16 homes were affected and 11 have been evacuated, forcing a total of 23 adults and 11 children to leave their homes.
The exact cause of the flooding is not known, but Road 234 borders the Friant-Kern Canal. The fire department is working with the Tulare County Resource Management Agency to pump out the water and get sandbags placed for homes.
No injuries have been reported.
