Large funnel cloud spotted over Hanford. Did it touch down?

A skinny funnel cloud was spotted rotating northeast of Hanford on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Jim Dudley said the funnel cloud hovered near Hanford and then cleared away as a storm cell moved toward Kingsburg.
The storm cell also produced rain. The funnel cloud was captured on video by several people online. And it was visible from the weather station in Hanford.
“For a funnel cloud, it was very long and had a very skinny appearance,” Dudley said. “It wasn’t dangerous, other than it was very interesting to watch.”
Tom Pender caught footage of the cloud and shared the images on Twitter.
The cloud was spotted at about 5:19 p.m. and lasted about 10 minutes, Dudley said. It did not threaten any structures and it is not believed that it touched down anywhere.
The storm cell that produced the funnel cloud was moving north about 15 mph, but the potential for new funnel clouds was low, Dudley said. He said there was another possible sighting Thursday near Patterson in western Stanislaus County.
There have been six tornadoes in the central San Joaquin Valley over the past six weeks.
