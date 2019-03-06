Family of man shot by Fresno police awarded $4.75 million by federal civil jury

A federal jury on Wednesday awarded $4.75 million to the family of the 45-year-old man who was fatally shot by Fresno police in 2015.
The jury reached its verdict in U.S. District Court in Fresno after two days of deliberations.
The family of Casimero “Shane” Casillas sued the city over his death. In its lawsuit it alleged that Fresno police Officer Trevor Shipman violated Casillas’ civil rights by using excessive force when he confronted Casillas on Sept. 7, 2015.
Eric Valenzuela, one of the three attorneys representing Casillas’ family on the case, called the jury’s verdict a “rarity” that sends a message, and that it will have a “rippling effect” when holding officers responsible when they use excessive force.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
“You can’t count on the police to police themselves,” Valenzuela said.
Casillas was shot three times and later died of his injuries.
Shipman is now employed as a deputy in the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. When he was still employed with Fresno police, he had been honored for his bravery.
This story will be updated, including city of Fresno reaction.
Comments