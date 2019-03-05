Local

Two injured in fire in southwest Fresno. Firefighters credit an alarm for waking them

By Jim Guy

March 05, 2019 09:31 AM

Two people, an adult and a child, were treated for smoke inhalation Tuesday morning after a fire erupted at a home in southwest Fresno.

Fresno Fire spokesman Robert Castillo said the blaze was reported about 8 a.m. at South Thorne and West Valencia avenues.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke at the home. A total of five people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Castillo said it was fortunate that a smoke alarm was working at the home and that the device awakened the two people inside.

Jim Guy studied political science, Spanish literature and journalism at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

