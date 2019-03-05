Two injured in fire in southwest Fresno. Firefighters credit an alarm for waking them

Two people, an adult and a child, were treated for smoke inhalation Tuesday morning after a fire erupted at a home in southwest Fresno.
Fresno Fire spokesman Robert Castillo said the blaze was reported about 8 a.m. at South Thorne and West Valencia avenues.
Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke at the home. A total of five people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Castillo said it was fortunate that a smoke alarm was working at the home and that the device awakened the two people inside.
