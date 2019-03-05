Catholic church names new bishop to lead Diocese of Fresno

The Roman Catholic church has named a successor to Bishop Armando Ochoa to lead the Diocese of Fresno.
Rev. Joseph V. Brennan will be the sixth bishop of the diocese when he takes over in May, according to a Twitter post Tuesday morning by the diocese.
Brennan has been an auxiliary bishop to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles since 2015.
He will be officially announced at a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Ochoa has been the diocese’s bishop for seven years.
This story will be updated.
