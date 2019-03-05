Local

Catholic church names new bishop to lead Diocese of Fresno

By Yesenia Amaro

March 05, 2019 08:58 AM

Joseph V. Brennan has been announced as the sixth bishop of the Catholic church’s Diocese of Fresno.
The Roman Catholic church has named a successor to Bishop Armando Ochoa to lead the Diocese of Fresno.

Rev. Joseph V. Brennan will be the sixth bishop of the diocese when he takes over in May, according to a Twitter post Tuesday morning by the diocese.

Brennan has been an auxiliary bishop to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles since 2015.

He will be officially announced at a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Ochoa has been the diocese’s bishop for seven years.

This story will be updated.

OCHOA_0201_01
Bishop Armando X. Ochoa of the Diocese of Fresno speaks to the sex scandal in the Catholic Church/Fresno Diocese during a press conference at the Fresno Diocese on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

