Thousands in Oakhurst and surrounding areas without power, PG&E says

By Marilyn Castaneda

March 04, 2019 08:04 PM

Ben Margot
Nearly 4,000 customers were without power in the foothills area of Madera and Mariposa counties on Monday.

A cause for the outage had yet to be determined Monday evening, PG&E spokesperson J.D. Guidi said.

At the peak of the outage, PG&E reported that 3,934 customers were without power. That number was down to 1,358, Guidi said around 7 p.m. Monday.

The outage started around 4:05 p.m. spreading across Oakhurst, Wawana, Yosemite National Park, Ahwahnee and Bass Lake.

The outage initially impacted 2,400 customers in Oakhurst. That number was down to 685, Guidi said.

Although the cause of the power outage was unknown, Guidi said a broken pole was found on Highway 41 in Oakhurst.

Crews and personnel are on site.

There was no estimated time of when the power will return, Guidi said.

Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98

