Multiple injuries reported, including children, in seven-car crash on Highway 180 in Fresno

Caltrans closed part of Highway 180 on Sunday, following a crash on the eastern outskirts of Fresno that involved seven cars and sent multiple people to the hospital with minor to major injuries.
Some of those taken to the hospital were children, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The westbound lanes of Highway 180 were closed because of the collision, which happened just east of Temperance Avenue, just before 8 p.m. The crash began with a someone driving recklessly in the east bound lanes, according to the CHP. That driver collided with a second car, before crossing the grass median into the west bound lanes, where he hit several other vehicles.
The driver was taken to the hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.
They are investigating whether the crash was related to alcohol or drugs.
Traffic is being detoured at De Wolf Avenue, according to Caltrans. The highway is expected to be closed for one or two hours and the California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to find alternative routes.
