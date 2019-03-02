Video captures funnel cloud near Mendota. ‘It was literally spinning’

A wild video shows a funnel cloud hovering over Mendota on Saturday.
The video shot by Cynthia Gonzalez shows a far away and close up of the cloud. “It was literally spinning,” Gonzalez tweeted.
National Weather Service Hanford meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher said the weather service had gotten several images and video of the cloud to their office. The cloud was spotted around noon, he said. And, it “may have lasted for a few minutes.”
Bollenbacher said the cloud formed just west of Mendota. He said strong storm cells brought showers and heavy clouds to the area and in other parts of the central San Joaquin Valley.
A weather advisory was put into place for two more cells that were moving toward Mendota after the funnel cloud was spotted.
In other parts, Bollenbacher said a flood advisory was in effect for parts of Madera and Mariposa counties. They were set to expire around 4:45 p.m.
