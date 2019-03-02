Driver killed after running stop sign in Tulare County, struck by big rig, CHP says

A driver was killed and his passenger was injured Friday night after he ran a stop sign in rural Tulare County and was hit by a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP Officer Ed Flynn said the crash happened at the intersection of Road 44 and Avenue 376 around 6:40 p.m., southeast of Kingsburg.
The driver of a Kia Soul, identified as Uriel Sanchez Lopez, 19, of Selma, ran a stop sign as he drove east on Avenue 376. He had a 19-year-old female passenger from Selma.
When Lopez crossed into the Road 44 intersection, the Kia was struck by a southbound big rig, Flynn said. That crash then led to the big rig striking a second car traveling northbound on Road 44. No injuries were reported from the third vehicle.
The passenger was pinned in the vehicle and crews used equipment to get her out. She was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia with complaints of pain to her back, Flynn said.
Lopez died at the scene.
Roadways were closed for the investigation but reopened by 9:30 p.m. Friday.
