Fire sparked at railroad construction site in downtown Fresno

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

March 02, 2019 09:46 AM

A fire broke out Saturday morning at a railroad equipment staging area in downtown Fresno.

No injuries were reported.

Fresno Fire Department spokesman Robert Castillo said the fire began around 7 a.m. at G and Inyo streets. He said a stack of railroad ties — wooden beams that go under the the steel tracks — caught fire.

It’s unclear what or who may have caused the fire, Castillo said. The total damage is estimated to be $2,000.

Two fire trucks with seven firefighters arrived along with a fire investigator and battalion chief. Castillo said some witnesses said people were in the area of the fire, but crews couldn’t make contact with anyone for information.

The damage estimate includes some equipment inside a storage container that is located at the construction site.

