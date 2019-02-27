Conservancy board backs San Joaquin River access from upscale Bluffs neighborhood

A compromise to provide three public access points to the Lewis Eaton Trail along the San Joaquin River west of Highway 41 in northwest Fresno fell apart Wednesday, as members of a joint state-local board failed to reach agreement on how to proceed.

Instead, more than a year after grudging approval was given to a plan to provide access by way of a cul de sac at Palm and Nees avenues, the San Joaquin River Conservancy Board reversed course and asked its staff to instead bring back a proposal for access from Riverview Drive, in the upscale Woodward Bluffs neighborhood.

The 8-5 vote not only sets the stage for a potential lawsuit by Bluffs residents, but means it will likely be several more months before a definitive proposal can come before the conservancy board for formal approval. In the meantime, it also slams the brakes on work by the San Joaquin River Access Corporation – formed by Bluffs residents to acquire property and easements in support of the Palm/Nees entry and keep traffic congestion away from their neighborhood.

Also up in the air is whether the agency can move forward with plans for access from Perrin Avenue – an option that no one is arguing over but is caught up procedurally in the debate between the two more contentious options.

The debate centers around access to what is called the River West Open Space Area and a 2.4-mile extension of the Eaton Trail from its current terminus behind Woodward Park, east of Highway 41. The initial access is planned for a parking lot and trailhead from the Perrin Avenue underpass under Highway 41 just south of the San Joaquin River.

But the conservancy board and the public at large are divided over where a second access point should be: Palm and Nees avenues or at Riverview Drive, a street stub in the Bluffs neighborhood that dead-ends into a gate guarding a private access road to the riverbottom below.

The vote stops short of pulling the plug on the board’s conditional December 2017 approval of Palm/Nees. But John Kinsey, an attorney for Bluffs residents, said his clients will no doubt consider litigation over the decision. Kinsey said the River Access Corporation effectively met all of the conditions set forth by the conservation board 14 months ago and disregards residents’ good-faith effort to buy the land and accomplish other tasks to make Palm/Nees a reality.

