Around the Valley: Free tax help, Marjaree Mason donation, diabetes support group

United Way offers free tax filing services
Fresno and Madera residents who made less than $66,000 in 2018 are eligible for free tax preparation services from United Way.
Internal Revenue Service-certified volunteers can help file online and in person at many locations around the Valley.
For more information or to book an in-person appointment, call 211 or 866-559-4211.
T.J. Maxx donates $5K to Mason Center
The Marjaree Mason Center was presented with a $5,000 donation from the family of T.J. Maxx stores in Fresno, Clovis and Visalia on Feb. 20.
The money will go toward emergency housing at the shelter, according to the center.
Kaweah Delta has diabetes groups
Kaweah Delta Medical Center will offer free monthly diabetes support groups in Visalia, Lindsay, Woodlake and Cutler/Orosi through October.
Visalia: First Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m., Kaweah Delta Chronic Disease Management Center, 325 S. Willis St.
Lindsay: Second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. (Spanish), third Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. (English), Healthy Start Family Resource Center, 400 E. Hermosa Ave.
Woodlake: Third Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m., Woodlake Manor Apartments, 200 E. Sierra Ave.
Cutler/Orosi: Last Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m., Cutler Senior Center, Ledbetter Park, 12691 Avenue 408
Topics including management, recipes and treatment options will be covered.
