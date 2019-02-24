Fresno man killed in motorcycle crash, wife injured. Alcohol suspected, police say

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in a motorcycle crash Saturday night that killed a 36-year-old Fresno man and injured his wife, the Sanger Police Department reported.
The man and his 33-year-old wife were riding north on Academy Avenue approaching Church Avenue around 9:20 p.m., according to Sgt. Joshua Johnson.
They were thrown from the motorcycle after the man failed to negotiate a curve on Academy and hit the raised curb.
An officer was nearby and heard the crash, Johnson said. He found the couple.
The man was wearing a helmet, but it was not U.S. Department of Transportation approved, Johnson said. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries where he was pronounced dead.
The woman was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries and has since been released. Her helmet was DOT approved, according to Johnson.
