Local

Driver injured after motorcycle crash in Sanger, police say

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

February 23, 2019 11:28 PM

A motorcycle driver in Sanger suffered “significant” injuries following a crash Saturday night, according to the Sanger Police Department.

Officers responded to Academy and Church avenues around 9:20 p.m. and found a man and a woman who had been involved in a crash. Police believe the man was driving north on Academy Avenue and lost control.

The man was being treated by emergency personnel, according to police. The intersection was closed to traffic for the crash investigation. The accident only involved the motorcycle and the couple.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is a general assignment reporter at The Fresno Bee. He studies journalism at California State University, Fresno, where he once served as editor of the student newspaper. Before that, he was the editor of the Fresno City College student newspaper. He grew up in the central San Joaquin Valley.

  Comments  