Driver injured after motorcycle crash in Sanger, police say

A motorcycle driver in Sanger suffered “significant” injuries following a crash Saturday night, according to the Sanger Police Department.
Officers responded to Academy and Church avenues around 9:20 p.m. and found a man and a woman who had been involved in a crash. Police believe the man was driving north on Academy Avenue and lost control.
The man was being treated by emergency personnel, according to police. The intersection was closed to traffic for the crash investigation. The accident only involved the motorcycle and the couple.
