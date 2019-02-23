Local

Farmworkers discover burned body inside Fresno County trailer, deputies says

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

February 23, 2019 03:41 PM

Farmworkers in Fresno County discovered a burned trailer early Saturday morning that had a dead man inside.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Shawn Erwin said the workers called the Sheriff’s Office around 5:22 a.m. to report the burned trailer, at the intersection of Trinity and Belmont avenues northwest of Kerman. T

The fire had already extinguished by the time deputies arrived. Fire crews still responded, but were unable to determine a cause of the fire.

Erwin said deputies on scene confirmed that a dead man was inside the trailer. “Some time during the night the trailer caught fire and that person died in the fire,” he said.

The coroner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of the man’s death.

So far, the man has not been identified. Erwin added that it will take some time because the body was severely damaged from the fire.

The trailer is located on a private farm property, according to Erwin. It was unclear who owned the property.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is a general assignment reporter at The Fresno Bee. He studies journalism at California State University, Fresno, where he once served as editor of the student newspaper. Before that, he was the editor of the Fresno City College student newspaper. He grew up in the central San Joaquin Valley.

  Comments  