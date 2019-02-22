3-year-old falls into pool near Selma. He’s taken to hospital in serious condition

A 3-year-old boy was reportedly in serious condition Friday afternoon after falling into a pool and nearly drowning.
About 12:15 p.m., the Fresno County Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies were called to a home near Indianola and Manning avenues near Selma.
When rescuers arrived, family members had already removed the child from the pool and were performing life-performing measures, said county fire Capt. Seth Brown.
The child was taken by ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was barely breathing when he was removed from the pool but was alive and alert in the ambulance and had started to cry by the time the ambulance got to the hospital.
The boy was running in the back yard when he fell into the pool, and was in the water for about a minute, the sheriff’s office said. Gates to the pool area were open, the sheriff’s office said.
Although swimming season has yet to start, the fire department is asking the public to be aware of pool safety, and posted a link to pool safety tips at the Fresno County Fire Department Facebook page.
