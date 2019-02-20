‘The four lettered word that begins with S and ends with NOW’ could be hitting Valley

There’s a storm coming to the central San Joaquin Valley and depending on how things play out, it could bring a surprise for parts of the region.

“The four lettered word that begins with S and ends with NOW,” according to an Area Forecast Discussion posted on the National Weather Service website Wednesday.

“Believe me, I am not trying to get everyone super excited about the prospect of snow in the Valley,” the forecaster wrote.

“But, it is a distinct possibility that needs to be monitored.”

Area Forecast Discussions provide additional insight into forecasts, written in plain language, and are issued when interesting weather is expected.

The amount of rain expected from the storm is minimal, according to the post, but because of the low pressure system that is expected east of the area on Thursday morning (when temperatures are coldest) , it could come in at very low elevation and be “in the frozen variety.”

Snow levels might drop below 1,000 or lower on the northeast side of southern San Joaquin Valley.

“At this time it looks as if the eastern parts of the SJV would have the highest chances to see some snow showers,” the post says.

While there would be little or no snow accumulation, any snow falling “could make for an increasingly challenging commute.”

Fresno wouldn’t be the most unexpected place to see snow recently. It snowed in Las Vegas earlier this week.