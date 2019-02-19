Fresno drive-by shooting injures two males, police say

Two males were injured Tuesday evening in a drive-by shooting reported near Alamos and Marks avenues, Fresno police say.
The shooting was reported at 9:30 p.m in an alleyway. A gathering was happening when a dark vehicle drove by with two occupants. The passenger fired multiple shots, striking the two victims.
Police have not released the names or ages of the victims. One male had critical injuries, while the other had injuries not considered life threatening.
Police said there may have been a third victim but that person hasn’t been found. No suspects are in custody.
There were gang members at the gathering, but police have not confirmed whether the shooting itself was gang related.
