Why is the American flag hanging upside down on a downtown Fresno building?

A recent round of strong storms did more than dump snow in the Sierra and uprooted trees in the Valley — it inverted the flag of the United States that flies on top of the Pacific Southwest Building.
A caller to The Fresno Bee said it appears the flag was flying upside down. And in fact, it was as of Tuesday afternoon.
But building owner Sevak Khatchadourian said he is getting the flag fixed.
“Because of the wind that we had recently, some of the wires on that flag post broke,” he said. “It ripped everything, but we are getting it repaired.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
High winds and rain tore through the central San Joaquin Valley on Thursday, knocking down trees and causing numerous power outages, authorities reported.
According to U.S. Flag Code, the American flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress under extreme circumstances.
More storms are expected in the area beginning Wednesday.
Comments