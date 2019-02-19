Local

Why is the American flag hanging upside down on a downtown Fresno building?

By Robert Rodriguez

February 19, 2019 05:19 PM

Is it a sign of distress? Strong winds turned this American flag upside down in downtown Fresno

The American flag atop the Pacific Southwest building in downtown Fresno was inverted in the strong winds that recently blew through the area leaving the flag at the top of the skyscraper in need of repair.
A recent round of strong storms did more than dump snow in the Sierra and uprooted trees in the Valley — it inverted the flag of the United States that flies on top of the Pacific Southwest Building.

A caller to The Fresno Bee said it appears the flag was flying upside down. And in fact, it was as of Tuesday afternoon.

But building owner Sevak Khatchadourian said he is getting the flag fixed.

“Because of the wind that we had recently, some of the wires on that flag post broke,” he said. “It ripped everything, but we are getting it repaired.”

High winds and rain tore through the central San Joaquin Valley on Thursday, knocking down trees and causing numerous power outages, authorities reported.

According to U.S. Flag Code, the American flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress under extreme circumstances.

More storms are expected in the area beginning Wednesday.

