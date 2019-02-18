Last of Valley Children’s founders, Carolyn Peck, dies. Described as hospital’s ‘compass’

Carolyn Peck, the last of the “founding mothers” of Valley Children’s Hospital, has died, the hospital announced Monday on social media.

She was 91.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Valley Children’s Healthcare President and CEO Todd Suntrapak described Peck as “larger than life” and the hospital’s “inspiration” and “compass.”

“Everyone at Valley Children’s is profoundly saddened to learn of the passing this morning of Mrs. Carolyn Peck,” Suntrapak said in the statement. “In our Valley, there have been few that have provided so much for so many.”

In an interview with The Fresno Bee in 2017, Peck recalled the beginnings of what would be a monumental achievement in the history of the San Joaquin Valley - providing local children with the best possible health care.

Peck campaigned beginning in 1949 with her sister, Patty Randall, and Gail Goodwin, Agnes Crockett and Helen Maupin.

Together they knocked on neighborhood doors, hosted fundraisers and landed large donations from around the Valley.

Valley Children’s opened its first 42-bed facility on Oct. 26, 1952, at Shields and Millbrook avenues in central Fresno with around $352,000 raised. The hospital moved to its current location just north of Fresno in Madera County in 1998. It now operates numerous clinics.

“Mrs. Peck and our founding mothers’ vision gave form, life and purpose to one of the largest pediatric healthcare organizations in the United States,” Suntrapak said. “But more importantly, that vision has cared for, healed and saved generations of children through Valley Children’s.”

Speaking in 2017, Peck praised the work of the hospital’s staff and the work they do not only healing and helping children but calming and comforting them, as well.

“They take the fear away,” Peck told The Bee. “I think they are wonderful talking to kids. … They giggle and laugh and dance and sing, all kinds of things.”

Suntrapak said that same hospital staff was “profoundly saddened” with the loss of Peck.

“Much is lost with Mrs. Peck’s passing but her spirit and presence will remain the guiding force for us in our work at Valley Children’s.”