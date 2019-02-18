Anwanhee woman killed in two-car crash on Highway 49

A 43-year-old Anwanhee woman was killed Monday in a two-car crash on Highway 49, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The woman’s name was not released pending notification of her family.
Officers said the woman was traveling south on Highway 49 in a 2008 Chevy Silverado at an unknown speed when she lost control and crossed over to the northbound lane.
A 32-year-old Lemoore man was traveling in a 2012 Dodge Ram around 50 mph to 55 mph north on Highway 49 and attempted to turn but collided onto the right side of the Silverado, said Officer Arnold.
