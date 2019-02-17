One man dead, two children injured in Fresno crash; police investigating possible DUI

Police are investigating the cause of a three-car crash, that left one man dead and sent two children to the hospital Sunday night.
Officers and paramedics responded to Chestnut Avenue, south of Church Avenue in southeast Fresno following several 911 calls around 7 p.m. On the scene, they found three vehicles, including an overturned Jeep Cherokee.
One of the passengers in the Jeep was pronounced dead on the scene. Two additional passengers, both children, were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and were in stable and good condition, according to Lt. Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department.
Their ages were not immediately available.
The department’s major accident investigation team is working to determine the exact cause of the accident.
The Jeep was traveling, along with a second vehicle, a Toyota sedan, when the crash occurred. The third vehicle was traveling south. That car had three occupants, a 10-year old girl and her grandparents. None of them were hurt in the accident.
Police said the driver of the Toyota was under investigation for possible drunken driving.
No arrests have been reported.
“Beyond that, we are still trying to figure out exactly what took place,” Dooley said.
Fresno police remained on scene late Sunday.
