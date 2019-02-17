Two people suffer major injuries after SUV plunges 30 feet in Fresno County

Firefighters in Coalinga rescued two people trapped inside an SUV that fell 30 feet down an embankment early Sunday, according to the Fresno County Fire Protection District.
A white SUV was stuck in the Los Gatos Creek on Phelps and Calaveras avenues around 2:30 a.m. Emergency crews responded from Fresno County Fire, the Coalinga Fire Department and American Ambulance.
The creek had one to two feet of slow-moving water with near-freezing temperatures in the lows 30s, according to a Fresno County Fire Facebook post.
The two people inside were suffering from serious injuries, including hypothermia, the post read.
After the rescue, they were both taken to the hospital.
Coalinga police and the California Highway Patrol were also investigating.
