Rains bring another closure of Highway 59 near Merced, due to flooding

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

February 16, 2019 09:35 AM

The California Highway Patrol closed a 6 mile stretch of Highway 59 south of Merced due to flooding Saturday morning, following a day of heavy rains.

The CHP said Mariposa Creek had overflowed and caused the flooding, making it unsafe for drivers.

Highway 59 is shut down between Mission Avenue and Sandy Mush Road.

The CHP was unsure when the highway would reopen.

That section of road had been closed for 10 days because of the flooding, but had been reopened Thursday.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is a general assignment reporter at The Fresno Bee. He studies journalism at California State University, Fresno, where he once served as editor of the student newspaper. Before that, he was the editor of the Fresno City College student newspaper. He grew up in the central San Joaquin Valley.

