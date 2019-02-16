Rains bring another closure of Highway 59 near Merced, due to flooding

The California Highway Patrol closed a 6 mile stretch of Highway 59 south of Merced due to flooding Saturday morning, following a day of heavy rains.
The CHP said Mariposa Creek had overflowed and caused the flooding, making it unsafe for drivers.
Highway 59 is shut down between Mission Avenue and Sandy Mush Road.
The CHP was unsure when the highway would reopen.
That section of road had been closed for 10 days because of the flooding, but had been reopened Thursday.
