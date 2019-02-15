Pedestrian running across major Fresno street hit, killed by teen driver

A man running across Clovis Avenue on Friday night was hit by a car and died of his injuries, Fresno police said.
Lt. Bill Dooley said the accident happened about 8:30 p.m. just north of Kings Canyon Boulevard. Dooley said the pedestrian, who appeared to be in his 50s, died at the scene.
Dooley said the driver, a teenage boy, is a licensed driver and that he did not appear to be impaired.
The driver told police that he was headed north in the center lane when the man darted into traffic. The boy tried to swerve but was unable to avoid hitting the man.
