Video shows car and possibly the mother involved with baby abandoned in Madera County

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

February 15, 2019 04:42 PM

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office released video investigators believe shows the car and possibly the mother involved in abandoning baby girl in the middle of a rural road.
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office released video Friday of a car believed to show the mother involved in the case of a baby girl who was abandoned in the middle of a rural road.

The video, posted with a release to the sheriff’s Facebook page, shows a car stopping just before 4 a.m. on Avenue 13 1/2 and then backing up. The car is lost from the sight of the surveillance camera but then reappears speeding out of the frame.

The sheriff’s office said the car is possibly a dark blue or gray Kia or Hyundai. The sheriff’s office said detectives who are investigating later found trace items in the area where the baby was dropped that could help identify the woman. The evidence was turned over to the California Department of Justice for forensic testing.

The baby girl was released from Valley Children’s Hospital and later turned over to the Madera County Department of Social Services, which then placed the baby with a foster family, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the car or the woman is asked to call Madera County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 559-675-7770.

