Madera woman, who is considered at risk, goes missing under suspicious circumstances

Madera County Sheriff’s is requesting the public assistance in locating a 29-year-old woman who was reported missing Thursday under suspicious circumstances.
Yesinia Toledo, who was classified as “at-risk,’ was last seen at her home on North Lake Street. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, according to a Facebook post from Madera County Sheriff’s.
Toledo is described as a Hispanic female adult who is 5 feet and 140 pounds, with a medium length black hair and no tattoos
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Madera Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.
