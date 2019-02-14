Local

Madera woman, who is considered at risk, goes missing under suspicious circumstances

By Larry Valenzuela

February 14, 2019 10:25 PM

Madera County Sheriff's

Madera County Sheriff’s is requesting the public assistance in locating a 29-year-old woman who was reported missing Thursday under suspicious circumstances.

Yesinia Toledo, who was classified as “at-risk,’ was last seen at her home on North Lake Street. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, according to a Facebook post from Madera County Sheriff’s.

Toledo is described as a Hispanic female adult who is 5 feet and 140 pounds, with a medium length black hair and no tattoos

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Madera Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @LarryValWork

