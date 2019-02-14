Local

Fresno official: ‘All of our people are out’ as storm winds cause numerous power outages

By Jim Guy

February 14, 2019 01:27 PM

A Fresno firefighter and PG&E worker address the damage from a tree that fell at McKinley and Lafayette avenues in Fresno, CA on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
A Fresno firefighter and PG&E worker address the damage from a tree that fell at McKinley and Lafayette avenues in Fresno, CA on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. LEWIS GRISWOLD lgriswold@fresnobee.com
A Fresno firefighter and PG&E worker address the damage from a tree that fell at McKinley and Lafayette avenues in Fresno, CA on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. LEWIS GRISWOLD lgriswold@fresnobee.com

Winds driving a storm front through the central San Joaquin Valley Thursday knocked down trees and caused numerous power outages, authorities reported.

Mark Standriff, a spokesman for the City of Fresno, said city workers were checking streets for trouble areas and were responding to numerous active calls, including 10 trees blocking roadways.

“All of our people are out,” Standriff said.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 4 p.m.

At least two large trees fell in the afternoon, as roots gave way in ground saturated by recent heavy rains.

At Yosemite Avenue just north of Belmont Avenue, a massive tree gave way in a back yard and fell on a neighboring house. Police reported at least one person sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Another tree fell in a Fresno High playing field, but no injuries were reported in that incident.

This story will be updated.

feb 14 outages.JPG
PG&E website screenshot

Read Next

local

Officials urge caution as Bass Lake approaches spill levels. Mudslide fears shutter other roads

Read Next

local

Highways in Merced, Mariposa counties reopen as rainstorm nears its end

Jim Guy

Jim Guy studied political science, Spanish literature and journalism at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

  Comments  