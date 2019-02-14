Fresno official: ‘All of our people are out’ as storm winds cause numerous power outages

Winds driving a storm front through the central San Joaquin Valley Thursday knocked down trees and caused numerous power outages, authorities reported.
Mark Standriff, a spokesman for the City of Fresno, said city workers were checking streets for trouble areas and were responding to numerous active calls, including 10 trees blocking roadways.
“All of our people are out,” Standriff said.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 4 p.m.
At least two large trees fell in the afternoon, as roots gave way in ground saturated by recent heavy rains.
At Yosemite Avenue just north of Belmont Avenue, a massive tree gave way in a back yard and fell on a neighboring house. Police reported at least one person sustained minor injuries in the incident.
Another tree fell in a Fresno High playing field, but no injuries were reported in that incident.
This story will be updated.
