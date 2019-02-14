‘Love is in the air’ as at-risk shelter dogs take flight from Fresno for new homes

More than 100 dogs took flight from Fresno on Valentine’s Day for new homes.
Many of the dogs were at risk of being euthanized.
The “Love is in the Air” event was organized by Wings of Rescue in partnership with GreaterGood.org to fly the small-breed dogs to Michigan where there is more need than in Central California, where they are at risk of being euthanized.
“In shelters across the country, highly adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized due to shelter overcrowding. In other areas, shelters have room to accommodate more adoptable pets. Since inception, Wings of Rescue has flown more than 30,000 pets to safety,” according to a news release from event organizers.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
The dogs had been sheltered locally at Fresno Humane Animal Services, Animal Rescue Fresno, Animal Compassion Team and Bandits Buddies.
Comments