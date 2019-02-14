Local

‘Love is in the air’ as at-risk shelter dogs take flight from Fresno for new homes

By Fresno Bee Staff

February 14, 2019 12:07 PM

Watch as about 100 shelter dogs are loaded on a plane to Michigan

Wings of Rescue and GreaterGood.org work with animal shelter organizations to relocate about 100 small breed dogs from Fresno to new homes in Michigan where the need is greater. Such animals are at risk of euthanization in the Central Valley.
More than 100 dogs took flight from Fresno on Valentine’s Day for new homes.

Many of the dogs were at risk of being euthanized.

The “Love is in the Air” event was organized by Wings of Rescue in partnership with GreaterGood.org to fly the small-breed dogs to Michigan where there is more need than in Central California, where they are at risk of being euthanized.

“In shelters across the country, highly adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized due to shelter overcrowding. In other areas, shelters have room to accommodate more adoptable pets. Since inception, Wings of Rescue has flown more than 30,000 pets to safety,” according to a news release from event organizers.

The dogs had been sheltered locally at Fresno Humane Animal Services, Animal Rescue Fresno, Animal Compassion Team and Bandits Buddies.

