Local

Highway 41 was closed north of Oakhurst due to bad weather, traffic. It’s now reopened, Caltrans says

By Joshua Tehee

February 10, 2019 06:11 PM

Fresh snow cloaks trees near Fish Camp on Highway 41 on Sunday morning, March 4, 2018.
Fresh snow cloaks trees near Fish Camp on Highway 41 on Sunday morning, March 4, 2018. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com
Fresh snow cloaks trees near Fish Camp on Highway 41 on Sunday morning, March 4, 2018. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Caltrans crews and the Oakhurst CHP worked to quickly reopen a stretch of Highway 41 that was shut down Sunday afternoon.

Traffic on the northbound lanes of the highway was being held at Lewis Creek, according to a Tweet from Caltrans. Multiple vehicles were stuck in the Fish Camp area.

Lewis Creek is at 4, 000 feet elevation.

By 6 p.m., the roadway had been cleared and reopened.

As snow moved into lower elevations, area highways saw traffic problems all day.

Chains are now required three miles south of Coarsegold for the southbound lanes of Highway 41.

Highway 168 was closed north of Shaver on Sunday morning, due to hazardous conditions, but has since been reopened, according to Caltrans. That closure has since been moved back to Huntington Lake Road. Chains are required going up the 4-lane.

Joshua Tehee

Joshua Tehee covers breaking news, with a focus on entertainment and a heavy emphasis on the Central Valley music scene. You can see him share the area’s top entertainment options Friday mornings on KMPH’s “Great Day.”

  Comments  