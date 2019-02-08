Human remains found inside burnt vehicle in Fresno County town, deputies say

Authorities say human remains were found inside a burnt vehicle in an orchard of a small town in Fresno County, according to a Fresno County Sheriff’s news release.
Fresno County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burnt vehicle in the town of Huron, near Palmer and El Dorado Avenues. Huron has a population around 7,000 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau.
After closely inspecting the Ford vehicle, officers found what appeared to be human remains.
Homicide detectives and members of the Crime Scene Unit and Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to collect evidence.
It currently is unknown how long the vehicle was in the orchard, when it caught on fire and how it started, according to the news release.
An identity cannot be made due to the body condition, but DNA tests will be conducted.
The process may take months to complete, according to the news release.
