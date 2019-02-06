Trespassing at Chukchansi Park leads to father-son reunion

A man missing from Mendota for months turned up at Chukchansi Park on Tuesday, where police were able reunite him with his father, according to a news release from Fresno police.
When officers found Jerman Reyes, 25, around 9:20 a.m., he was disoriented and trespassing at Chukchansi Park. Initially there was a language barrier, but an officer was able to identify Reyes as a man who had been missing out of Mendota for months, Sgt. Alfonso Castillo said.
Officers called Reyes’ father, Jose Martinez, who started to cry. He said he’d been looking for his son for months and was grateful that Reyes was safe, according to Castillo. Martinez was excited to see his son again.
Martinez, who is elderly, asked for help getting Reyes home.
Castillo said the Downtown Policing Unit “took time and compassion with Reyes and ultimately returned him home to his family.”
