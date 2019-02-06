Clovis police seek help finding missing man

Clovis police are asking for help from the public finding Roger McKinney, 84, missing from a neighborhood near McCall and Dakota avenues.
He was last seen about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in a 2001 white Dodge Ram, license number 7G37298. McKinney was wearing a plaid flannel shirt, jeans and glasses. He is considered to be at-risk because of his age and medical conditions.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call police at 559-324-2800 and mention Case Number 19-07356.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments