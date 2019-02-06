Local

Clovis police seek help finding missing man

By Jim Guy

February 06, 2019 07:12 AM

Clovis Police Department
Clovis police are asking for help from the public finding Roger McKinney, 84, missing from a neighborhood near McCall and Dakota avenues.

He was last seen about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in a 2001 white Dodge Ram, license number 7G37298. McKinney was wearing a plaid flannel shirt, jeans and glasses. He is considered to be at-risk because of his age and medical conditions.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police at 559-324-2800 and mention Case Number 19-07356.

