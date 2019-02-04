Snow closes down schools, roads in mountain area of Madera County

Some schools and roads in the mountain area will be closed on Tuesday due to the snowfall across the area.
Yosemite High School, Oak Creek Intermediate, Ahwahnee High School and John Muir Academy have all announced that they will not hold class on Tuesday, schools posted late Monday on Facebook.
“All schools on the Yosemite High School campus will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, February 5th due to weather and unsafe road conditions,” the post said.
Chawanakee Unified School District also announced on Facebook that all of its schools were closed on Tuesday. The district includes North Fork School, Spring Valley School, Minarets High School, Mountain Oaks High School, Chawanakee Academy Charter School, Hillside Elementary School and Chawanakee Adult School.
Chains are required along Highway 41 from Big Cedar Springs to half a mile outside of Yosemite National Park, according to Caltrans.
The portions of Highways 41 and 120 within Yosemite National Park are closed due to the snow, while Highway 140 inside the park (El Portal Road) and all roads inside Yosemite Valley are open but snow chains or four-wheel drive are required, according to the National Park Service.
There is no estimated time for the reopening of any closed roads.
A winter weather advisory is in place for the western portion of the San Joaquin Valley above 2,000 feet. In Oakhurst, snow began coming down at around 5 p.m. Monday.
David Spector, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said the snow could continue intermittently until 4 p.m. Tuesday.
This story will be updated
