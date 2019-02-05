Former NFL player Troy Vincent keynote speaker for Marjaree Mason Center fundraiser

Former NFL player and current league executive Troy Vincent is the keynote speaker of the 36th annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business awards luncheon, the benefiting Marjaree Mason Center announced Tuesday.
The event is Oct. 15 at the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center. Tickets go on sale in July.
The Marjaree Mason Center provides support and shelter for victims of domestic abuse.
Vincent witnessed the effects of domestic violenc as a child and often speaks about his experiences.
He is the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations and, according to the league, the only player in history to have received the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award, NFL Players Association Byron Whizzer White Award, Sporting News #1 Good Guy and NFL Athletes in Action Bart Starr Award, all honoring his character and contributions to society.
“As a child who witnessed and was affected by domestic violence, Troy Vincent challenges communities to stand up to change the trajectory of rates of domestic violence through education and advocacy,” Nicole Linder, executive director of the Marjaree Mason Center, says in a news release.
In 2016, Vincent received the Call to Men Award for Institutional Change for his efforts to raise awareness and prevent violence against girls and women.
Vincent, 48, spent 15 seasons as a defensive back in the NFL after joining the Miami Dolphins as a first-round draft pick in 1992.
Details: mmcenter.org
