Tornado touches down in Mariposa County

A tornado touched down just outside of Mariposa on Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Officials from the NWS surveyed the area where a video was taken of a funnel cloud on Ben Hur Road near Beach Road, according to Meteorologist Jim Bagnall.
Surveyors found branches ripped from trees and grass swirls that indicated a tornado had touched down.
Bagnall said that the tornado touched down briefly just eight miles south of Mariposa and reached winds speeds 65 to 85 miles per hour.
He also said the tornado was the weakest of tornado categories.
