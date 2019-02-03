Local

12-year-old Fresno County boy dies from gunshot wound. Deputies investigating

By Marilyn Castaneda

February 03, 2019 02:37 PM

A 12-year-old-boy died Sunday after suffering a gunshot wound in Firebaugh, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Few details were immediately clear.

Investigators were called at 12:30 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of North Fairfax Avenue. A caller reported the incident as an accidental shooting, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said in a brief news release.

The child died a short time later.

Deputies were interviewing others who were on the property Sunday afternoon.

Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98

