12-year-old Fresno County boy dies from gunshot wound. Deputies investigating

A 12-year-old-boy died Sunday after suffering a gunshot wound in Firebaugh, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
Few details were immediately clear.
Investigators were called at 12:30 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of North Fairfax Avenue. A caller reported the incident as an accidental shooting, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said in a brief news release.
The child died a short time later.
Deputies were interviewing others who were on the property Sunday afternoon.
