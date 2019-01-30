American Lung Association graded tobacco policies across CA. How did your city score?

California remains one of the top states in the U.S. in terms of curbing tobacco use, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association.
Still, more must be done to protect communities, the report says.
Fifty-two percent of the 482 cities in California got a failing grade on the report, which awarded points in four areas: smoke free outdoor air, smoke free housing, reducing sales of tobacco products and a “bonus points” section for emerging issues, such as restricting sale of flavored tobacco products.
Fresno flunked all but one of the categories.
In fact, all but two of the cities in Fresno County received overall failing grades in the report. Firebaugh was the highest-scoring city in the county, with a C, based mostly on the fact that it has reduced the sale of tobacco products in the city through retail licensing.
Parlier received a D.
The city of Sanger was mentioned as a community success story due to its implementation of smoke-free policies at public parks.
Kings, Madera and Tulare counties saw similar results in the report.
And while the numbers may seem bleak, it should be noted that Palo Alto and Los Gatos improved their overall grade from a D to an A in just one year.
The report gathered data through Jan. 2. American Lung Association points out that California is in the top five nationwide for reducing tobacco use. However, the association pushes for improvement.
ALA says in the report that the study’s goal is to “increase public knowledge about local laws that protect residents from the deadly toll of tobacco and to encourage local leadership to take action where improvement is needed.”
“By passing a strong tobacco tax in 2016, continuing to support coverage of smoking cessation programs and other key quit tools and standing up to the billions spent in lobbying by Big Tobacco, the state remains a leading nationwide advocate for healthy lungs and clean air,” American Lung Association senior director of advocacy Lindsey Freitas said in a prepared statement.
Fresno County
▪ Clovis: F
▪ Coalinga: F
▪ Firebaugh: C
▪ Fowler: F
▪ Fresno: F
▪ Huron: F
▪ Kerman: F
▪ Kingsburg: F
▪ Mendota: F
▪ Orange Cove: F
▪ Parlier: D
▪ Reedley: F
▪ Sanger: F
▪ San Joaquin: F
▪ Selma: F
▪ Fresno County Unincorporated: F
Kings County
▪ Avenal: F
▪ Corcoran: F
▪ Hanford: F
▪ Lemoore: F
▪ Kings County Unincorporated: F
Madera County
▪ Chowchilla: F
▪ Madera: F
▪ County Unincorporated: F
Tulare County
▪ Dinuba: F
▪ Exeter: F
▪ Farmersville: F
▪ Lindsay: F
▪ Porterville: F
▪ Tulare: F
▪ Visalia: F
▪ Woodlake: F
▪ Tulare County Unincorporated: F
Comments