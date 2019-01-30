Driver, 83, killed in head-on crash near Bootjack on Highway 49

The 83-year-old driver of a Suburu died Tuesday in a head-on collision on Highway 49, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The collision took place just after 1 p.m. as the Suburu driver, whose identity will be released by the Mariposa County Coroner, was southbound on 49 north of Wass Road. Harold S. Treadway, 64, of Mariposa, was northbound on 49 in a Volvo three-axle truck approaching a sweeping left-hand curve. The CHP said that the Suburu driver drifted into oncoming lanes and slammed into the big rig and died at the scene. Treadway was treated for moderate injuries at John C. Fremont hospital.
Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.
