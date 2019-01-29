Local

One person stuck under vehicle after accident in Parlier

By Ashleigh Panoo

January 29, 2019 11:01 PM

Fire Truck Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.
First responders are on the scene in Parlier after a person got stuck under a vehicle Tuesday night.

The Fresno County Fire Protection District tweeted that firefighters, Parlier police and emergency medical services arrived in the 8600 block of S. Milton Street around 10 p.m. to find the person underneath a vehicle.

The person has serious injuries, according to the tweet.

No other information was immediately available.

