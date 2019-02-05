They fell in love at Applebee’s. Now this Clovis couple is opening their own restaurant

Matt and Amy Sherrell, who met at an Applebee’s years ago, are launching a new restaurant in the former Giuseppe Gallo’s space at Willow and Nees avenues.
The new casual dining restaurant, called Ten Tavern, is expected to open in four to five weeks.
The 2,800-square-foot space has been taken down to the studs as the Sherrells renovate the restaurant. Gone are the heavy drapes, dark wood furniture and dimly lit interior. The new space will feature light woods, an airy design, brunch menu and private dining room for up to 40 people.
The food will include a range of classic tavern style food, including gourmet burgers, hearty sandwiches, salads, and specialties like baby back ribs, filet mignon, and blackened cedar plank salmon.
“People are really going to be surprised with what we are doing,” said Amy Sherrell, who will manage the restaurant. “This is going to be a real transformation.”
Also new will be patio seating for up to 32 people on the north side of the restaurant.
The Sherrells, who are also part owners of Blast and Brew, came up with the concept for the new restaurant after talking with neighborhood friends and from their previous restaurant jobs.
Matt Sherrell said he and his neighbor Paul Luchi got to talking about the need for a neighborhood, tavern-type restaurant in northeast Clovis. He said the area is underserved and is ripe for restaurants with good food, affordable prices and in a relaxing, family atmosphere.
That was more than seven years ago. And while their idea morphed somewhat into the Blast and Brew franchise on Pollasky Avenue, it didn’t entirely die. Sherrell and Puchi, who are also business partners, resurrected the concept once they found the right location: the former Giuseppe Gallo’s at Willow Station shopping center.
With Ten Tavern, the Sherrells want to bring a little bit of the Applebee’s feeling to their restaurant. The couple met at an Applebee’s several years ago. She was bartender and he was the manager.
“I don’t always like to compare what we are doing to Applebee’s but they have a great marketing strategy,” he said. “Their customers ranged in age from three to 83.”
Like Applebee’s menu, Ten Tavern will be big on familiarity, but with a twist. They will have items like lobster corn dogs, a Southern fried chicken sandwich, and a hamburger called the Tony with crispy prosciutto, cappicola, fresh mozzarella and a drizzle of basil aioli on top of a quarter pound black Angus beef patty.
Prices will range from $12 for a hamburger to $26 for a steak.
“We want this to be a place where you can come with your family and everyone can find something on the menu that they will want to eat,” said Amy Sherrell.
Ten Tavern expects to hire about 30 people in the coming weeks. Those interested should follow the restaurant’s Instagram, Facebook page or website www.ten-tavern.com for updates.
As for the name, it’s based on simple math. Between the two families, there are 10 people. The Sherrells and Luchi’s each have three daughters.
