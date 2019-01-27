5-year-old girl and woman wounded in drive-by shooting in Fresno

A drive-by shooting Sunday night in southeast Fresno sent a 5-year-old girl and an adult woman to the hospital, Fresno police said.
Fifteen gunshots were reported by the police’s SpotSpotter system in an area around Eleventh Avenue and Nevada around 8 p.m. on Sunday. Police said gunshots were fired into the home from a dark-colored vehicle. No arrests have been made.
Officers found the girl in a home in the area along with a 20-year old woman who had also been shot.
The child was grazed by at least one gunshot and the woman had been shot once in the torso, according to Lt. Jerardo Chamalbide with the Fresno Police Department. Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center where they were in stable condition.
A motive for the attack wasn’t immediately clear but investigators said they have not ruled out the possibility of a street-gang connection.
