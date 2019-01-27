Former Fresno Grizzlies co-owner killed in car crash

The Fresno Grizzlies have confirmed the death of a former franchise managing partner Brian Glover.
Glover died Thursday in a car crash on U.S. 26 in a rural area north of Portland, Ore.
According to the Oregonian, Glover’s car crashed into an embankment and he died at the scene. Oregon state troopers said he may have suffered a medical event before the crash, according to the report.
Glover was an initial investor in Fresno Baseball Club LLC., the group that took over the Grizzlies in 2005. He remained with the organization as a managing partner until 2013. Along with Chris Cummings, Glover was part of several other sports franchises, including the Fresno Falcons and Fuego.
The Fresno Grizzlies are waiting to talk with Glover’s family and friends before releasing an official statement.
