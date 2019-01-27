Police blame thick fog, speed for three-car crash

Fog and speed are being blamed for an early-morning pileup in Visalia on Sunday.
The Visalia Police Department said it started when a private big rig with a tank trailer was pulling out onto Plaza Drive and was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado.
The Silverado’s cab was crushed after it went under the tank. Police said that caused head trauma to the driver but injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
A second vehicle, a Nissan Altima carrying five people, also struck the tank trailer and became wedged below, police said. All five people were uninjured, according to police.
A third vehicle, a GMC Sierra towing a portable restroom trailer, tried to avoid striking the tank trailer, but clipped the end of the trailer and then crashed into a wall. That person was not injured, according to police.
Police said speed is a likely factor as well as thick fog that brought down visibility to around 150 to 250 feet. Drugs were not suspected.
