Local

Police blame thick fog, speed for three-car crash

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

January 27, 2019 02:27 PM

CHP and medics responded to a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning.
CHP and medics responded to a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning.
CHP and medics responded to a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning.

Fog and speed are being blamed for an early-morning pileup in Visalia on Sunday.

The Visalia Police Department said it started when a private big rig with a tank trailer was pulling out onto Plaza Drive and was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado.

The Silverado’s cab was crushed after it went under the tank. Police said that caused head trauma to the driver but injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A second vehicle, a Nissan Altima carrying five people, also struck the tank trailer and became wedged below, police said. All five people were uninjured, according to police.

A third vehicle, a GMC Sierra towing a portable restroom trailer, tried to avoid striking the tank trailer, but clipped the end of the trailer and then crashed into a wall. That person was not injured, according to police.

Police said speed is a likely factor as well as thick fog that brought down visibility to around 150 to 250 feet. Drugs were not suspected.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

  Comments  